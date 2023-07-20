PCSO deputies arrest man for pretending to be a lawyer

They say he opened an office on Saint Johns Avenue and started charging people money for legal advice and representation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they caught him pretending to be a lawyer.

Deputies arrested Kalmay Ayala, 33, in Palatka Tuesday.

They say he opened an office on Saint Johns Avenue and started charging people money for legal advice and representation.

One victim told deputies they paid him $600 to help with their eviction but they got suspicious when Ayala didn’t seem to know anything about the law.

He was taken to the county jail, but posted bond.

