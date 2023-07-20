PCSO deputies arrest man for pretending to be a lawyer

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they caught him pretending to be a lawyer.

Deputies arrested Kalmay Ayala, 33, in Palatka Tuesday.

They say he opened an office on Saint Johns Avenue and started charging people money for legal advice and representation.

One victim told deputies they paid him $600 to help with their eviction but they got suspicious when Ayala didn’t seem to know anything about the law.

He was taken to the county jail, but posted bond.

TRENDING STORY: Death row inmate appeal denied in 1994 kidnapping, murder in Lake City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.