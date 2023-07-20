Policy in effect for Alachua County Fire Rescue to limit exposure to high temperatures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While most of North Central Florida is under a heat advisory, Alachua County Fire Rescue workers are taking extra steps for safety.

They are under a policy that intends to limit outdoor activity which would expose them to unnecessary heat.

The policy instructs them to stop non-emergency activity when heat indices are above 98 degrees.

Officials say workers are being given more frequent breaks when on call where they can cool off in the shade and hydrate, which requires more personnel to be on duty.

“We work very hard to make sure that our personnel that are on scene of any extended scene such as a structure fire or a motor vehicle accident, in which they are in their fire gear, receive enough rehab and downtime on scene where they can rest, hydrate, and recoup.”

Captain Kenneth Kurth, ACFR Health & Safety

They suggest staying aware of signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness.

If symptoms aren’t treated quickly and persist, then heat stroke could develop.

They say that if someone becomes confused while experiencing heat exhaustion, they should call 911.

