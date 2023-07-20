Property taxes set to increase as leaders vote on proposed millage rate hike

Gainesville city staff expects an additional $62 million in revenue from the higher rate
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward says the City of Gainesville is facing financial hardship after a major reduction of the general fund transfer. City leaders are using tax increases to make up the difference.

“There are actual people who are losing their jobs because of this,” said Ward.

In April, city leaders were forced to reduce the transfer by $17 million to help reduce GRU’s debt.

“In the crisis that has been created for us through lowering the general fund transfer from the utility--which we have depended on for many,” said Ward. “Many years and cities across Florida have depended on--that created a big hole in the budget.”

To fill it, Mayor Ward says city leaders are forced to increase the millage rate.

Based on the proposed rate of more than 6.4 mills, city staff expects an additional $62 million in revenue.

It would create a 17% increase in year-over-year rates and a 29% increase based on the rollback rate.

“I don’t like that more than anybody else does,” said Ward, “because I’m a taxpayer just like everybody else. But if we’re going to maintain the services that we expect of each other at the city of Gainesville--that our neighbors expect--this is part of that process.”

The rate could be changed by city leaders, and they will vote on it at a public hearing in September.

Ward also spoke about another item on the agenda, related to handling renovations at the MLK Recreation Center and Citizen’s Field.

“It’s a place that everybody who grows up in Gainesville kind of has a stake in,” said Ward. “It needs renovation desperately. There is opportunity there for us to take this diamond in the rough and make it a jewel that not only east Gainesville but all of Gainesville--all of our region--can be rightfully proud of.”

Mayor Ward did not commit to renovations being the only option for an improved sportsplex in east Gainesville.

