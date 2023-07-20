SEC Media Days: Gators aim to make strides in year two under Billy Napier

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -To Florida head coach Billy Napier, the second year is the charm. Florida went 6-7 last season, and there were bright spots. For example, a stout running game that recorded 29 touchdowns. However, the Gators are a blank slate. As year two kicks off, Napier wants Florida to adopt an identity.

The last time the Gators won the national championship or an SEC title was 2008. Since then, three coaches have come and gone with no championship banners to hang. Napier created a rushing attack with Montrell Johnson and Travis Etienne, but that is only one thing that has changed for the better.

“Every facet of our team I think is taking things to a different level of detail and discipline,” said Napier. “We want to be a tough football team. There is going to be a physical aspect to your team not because you need to rush the ball, but you have to be able to stop the run. We all understand the importance of that in this league.”

“I think coach Napier has a great plan in place for the team and what he wants us to be,” said center Kingsley Eguakun. “I think whatever he asks us to do, we are able to do. I think we have the firepower to do that. It is ultimately going to be about guys buying in and knowing who we are and why we are here.”

Regardless of the outside noise and expectations. Napier believes the Gator program has all the tools to climb back to the top of the conference.

“One thing I respect about the place is people care,” said Napier. “You want a job with high expectations. You want a job where there is alignment, commitment, resources and we have that. We are not lacking in any area at the university of Florida.”

Napier is not done recruiting, either, as he recently flipped four star wideout Tawaski Abrams from in state rival Florida State. ESPN ranks Florida’s 2024 class No. 2 in the country. Some may want Napier to stay in the present with kickoff six weeks away, but he has one eye on the future.

