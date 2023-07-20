Spotty Sales: Florida home sales numbers for June released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weak housing market in Florida is giving off mixed signals. The latest numbers reported by “Florida Realtors” on Thursday show the number of homes sold in the Gainesville market fell by double digits in June.

In Ocala, the opposite occurred with home sales rising. Average sales prices were mixed as well, with the numbers rising in Gainesville but falling in Ocala.

Realtors say high lending rates and a shortage of available homes are two of the factors contributing to the market uncertainty.

LOCATION SALES PRICE GAINESVILLE -11.2% +6.3 OCALA +10.3% -1.7% FLORIDA -7.3% 0.0%

