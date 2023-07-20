Suspected drug trafficker arrested after leading Marion County deputies on chase

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies landed a major drug bust after a vehicle was spotted speeding and tried to outrun pursuing deputies
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies landed a major drug bust after a vehicle was spotted speeding and tried to outrun pursuing deputies on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report for Jared Boyle, 32, deputies spotted him driving a vehicle more than 20 mph above the speed limit on Southeast 47th Avenue in Summerfield. When they attempted a traffic stop, Boyle did a U-turn and sped off.

Boyle drove onto Highway 42 and turned off all of his lights. The vehicle then crashed into a tree.

He got out and tried to make a run for it. Deputies used a Taser to stop him and take him into custody.

In the vehicle and near where Boyle was brought into custody, deputies found large amounts of various drugs including marijuana, heroin, MDPV, cocaine, Fentanyl, MDMA. Deputies also found ammunition and a gun-cleaning kit.

TRENDING: 10-month old girl dies after being left in a hot car in Macclenny

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on various charges related to drug trafficking, weapon possession, and fleeing law enforcement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Chief Theus started his career with Alachua County Fire Rescue more than 25 years ago as an EMT.
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association
UF IFAS Extension agents hold 22nd annual ‘Livestock & Forges Field Day’
Suspected drug trafficker arrested after leading Marion County deputies on chase
ACFR and LCFR use Jaws of Life to rescue person from crash