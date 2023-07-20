Suspected drug trafficker arrested after leading Marion County deputies on chase

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies landed a major drug bust after a vehicle was spotted speeding and tried to outrun pursuing deputies on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report for Jared Boyle, 32, deputies spotted him driving a vehicle more than 20 mph above the speed limit on Southeast 47th Avenue in Summerfield. When they attempted a traffic stop, Boyle did a U-turn and sped off.

Boyle drove onto Highway 42 and turned off all of his lights. The vehicle then crashed into a tree.

He got out and tried to make a run for it. Deputies used a Taser to stop him and take him into custody.

In the vehicle and near where Boyle was brought into custody, deputies found large amounts of various drugs including marijuana, heroin, MDPV, cocaine, Fentanyl, MDMA. Deputies also found ammunition and a gun-cleaning kit.

TRENDING: 10-month old girl dies after being left in a hot car in Macclenny

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on various charges related to drug trafficking, weapon possession, and fleeing law enforcement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.