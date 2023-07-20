Three-vehicle crash in Ocala sends three people to the hospital

Fire crew members had to take off the trucks roof to get the driver out who was taken to the hospital along with the sedan driver and passenger.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Southwest 60th Avenue and Southwest 38th Street.

TRENDING: Marion County officials shut down park zip line project

They say a pickup truck was on its side with the driver stuck inside and another pickup truck and sedan were also damaged.

Fire crew members had to take off the trucks roof to get the driver out, who was taken to the hospital along with the sedan driver and passenger.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

The ACAP was also recognized with two awards for legislative involvement and community service.
Four members of the Alachua County Association of Pharmacists honored at the state annual conference
Deputies say they don’t know how long the baby was left in the car but they are investigating...
10-month old girl dies after being left in a hot car in Macclenny
10-month old girl dies after being left in a hot car in Macclenny
Four members of the Alachua County Association of Pharmacists honored at the state annual conference