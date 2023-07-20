Three-vehicle crash in Ocala sends three people to the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Southwest 60th Avenue and Southwest 38th Street.

They say a pickup truck was on its side with the driver stuck inside and another pickup truck and sedan were also damaged.

Fire crew members had to take off the trucks roof to get the driver out, who was taken to the hospital along with the sedan driver and passenger.

