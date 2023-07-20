UF IFAS Extension agents hold 22nd annual ‘Livestock & Forges Field Day’

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The 22nd annual UF IFAS Livestock and Forges Field Day is going on today at the Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua

14 UF IFAS extension agents invited farm producers from across north Florida to educate them on proper care for livestock. The event featured livestock demonstrations and presentations from specialists.

Topics include livestock tagging, beef cattle nutrition, livestock fencing, cattle pregnancy testing methods, and weed identification.

“We have some large and small producers here with maybe 5 or 10 acres,” said Director/livestock agent with the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County, Dr.Cindy Sanders. “Maybe they want to have goats or livestock or they want to have weeds identified in their pastures. That’s what we’ll teach them today and hopefully they’ll learn some things.”

Sanders added that Alachua County is ranked 12th in the state out of 67 counties in beef cattle and 7th in the state in meat goat production. In North Florida alone, there is about 60,000 head of cattle in our northeast district in about a 100-mile radius.

UF IFAS Extension agents will host a “Ram test and sale” at the UF IFAS horse teaching unit in Gainesville on September 30th.

