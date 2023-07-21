A body with a gunshot wound was found in Ocala
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A body was found in Ocala and investigators are calling it a homicide.
Deputies say they responded to a call on SE 41st Court around 5:30 p.m. July 20th.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded.
There they found the body of 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr. with a gunshot wound.
Investigators say they detained a person of interest for questioning.
TRENDING: Property taxes set to increase as leaders vote on proposed millage rate hike
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.