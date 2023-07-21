A body with a gunshot wound was found in Ocala

A body was found on SE 41st Court in Ocala and is being called a homicide.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A body was found in Ocala and investigators are calling it a homicide.

Deputies say they responded to a call on SE 41st Court around 5:30 p.m. July 20th.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded.

There they found the body of 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they detained a person of interest for questioning.

TRENDING: Property taxes set to increase as leaders vote on proposed millage rate hike

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

A UPS worker from Ocala was caught stealing packages and selling them on Facebook.
UPS worker caught steaking packages in Ocala
UPS worker caught steaking packages in Ocala
A body with a gunshot wound was found in Ocala
'It's a ghost town': Florida's new immigration law impacts businesses in NCFL