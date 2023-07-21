A body with a gunshot wound was found in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A body was found in Ocala and investigators are calling it a homicide.

Deputies say they responded to a call on SE 41st Court around 5:30 p.m. July 20th.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded.

There they found the body of 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they detained a person of interest for questioning.

TRENDING: Property taxes set to increase as leaders vote on proposed millage rate hike

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.