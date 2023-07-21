The Children’s Trust of Alachua County funds youth mentoring programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is allocating half a million dollars to fund youth mentoring programs starting in October 2023 through September 2024.

CTAC officials say the allocation RFP was approved unanimously by the Trust Board. They plan to focus on implementing new programs as well as expanding and enhancing existing programs.

“The Children’s Trust is excited to open this RFP because we understand the value of mentoring and character development in a young person’s life,” said Marsha Kiner, the Children’s Trust Executive Director.

The procurement will help both one-on-one and group programs in elementary, middle, or high schools of Alachua County. CTAC is looking to expand access to programs with character-building activities.

For those interested in this funding opportunity, there is an online Bidder’s Conference being held over Zoom on July 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click on the preferred time to register.

