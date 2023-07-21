Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.

Eight and 12-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company’s website, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal.

It is considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review
New York serial killer suspect may have lured victims to home
Crews rode on ATV’s to get to the man since he was six miles from the trailhead.
MCFR rescues Ocala man after he suffers heat-related illness while riding his bike
MCFR rescues Ocala man after he suffers heat-related illness while riding his bike