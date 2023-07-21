Gainesville fitness coach releases new book on cancer recovery journey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fitz Koehler joined TV20 to discuss her journey with breast cancer and how others can work to make their own bodies hostile towards cancer and increase their chances of beating the disease.

Your Healthy Cancer Comeback: Sick to Strong, is a self-described guidebook on the cancer recovery journey and how to manage issues such as chemo, surgery, exercise, and more. Koehler shows others that exercise and nutrition can be weaponized in order to help people reach remission.

Fitz Koehler was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2019, just weeks after receiving a clean mammogram. Despite her diagnosis, Koehler continued to participate in races, and during her 16-month-long battle, spent nearly 150 hours on stage hosting various events to raise awareness for breast cancer.

To learn more about Koehler’s story or to purchase a signed copy of her book, you can visit her website at Fitzness.com.

