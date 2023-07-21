Gators picked to finish fifth in Eastern Division in SEC media poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCJB) -Fans get tired of the old “nobody beleives in us motto” that teams use. But regarding expectations of the Gator football team this fall, it’s spot on. The preseason SEC media poll is out--and Florida got sacked.

The Gators were picked to finish fifth in the Eastern Division, and out of 582 ballots cast, were one of three teams not to earn a first place vote. Florida is coming off a 6-7 record.

Most voters believe Billy Napier’s roster simply isn’t talented enough. No Gators appeared on either the preseason first or second team. Only running back Trevor Etienne, defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen, and cornerback Jason Marshall make the third team.

Earlier during SEC Media Days, Napier explained why one should have more confidence in his team in the age of roster fluidity.

“I think one thing we benefitted from is 90 percent of our team has been there since January,” said Napier. “We had 27 mid-year players, and did minimal work in the spring portal. There’s no question it’s an avenue to acquire a player. But there is a chemistry dynamic and I think you have to be intentional about all parts of building the team.”

Georgia is the favorite to win the SEC, but history is against the Bulldogs. Only nine times in 31 years has the predicted champion actually won the SEC.

Preseason SEC Media Poll: Eastern Division--First place votes in ()

Georgia (265)

Tennessee (14)

South Carolina (3)

Kentucky (1)

Florida

Missouri

Vanderbilt (8)

Preseason SEC Media Poll: Western Division--First place votes in ()

Alabama (165)

LSU (117)

Texas A&M (1)

Ole Miss

Arkansas (3)

Auburn(4)

Mississippi State (1)

