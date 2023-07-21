‘It’s a ghost town’: Florida’s new immigration law impacts businesses in NCFL

Construction workers say SB1718 has caused a labor shortage.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - La Prima Taqueria served customers in Belleview for 12 years.

Owner Sebastian Ramirez says sales have dropped and he blames the new law cracking down on undocumented workers.

“Unfortunately, the law was signed and it has affected our business tremendously,” shared Ramirez. For example, we used to have large groups of approximately 15 people come in and now we see groups of 5 or 6.”

Ramirez says his small business depends on immigrants and the money they bring in. He says many of his customers hit the road in June.

“Some customers that we know personally told the waitresses, cooks and I that they were leaving,” shared Ramirez. “They said their goodbyes and told us they were leaving the state because they don’t have the documentation.”

Many call the law one of toughest anti-immigration measures in recent times. Construction workers in Belleview say their workload is a heavier weight because their crews are lighter.

William Lugo, who is a welder for Ray Stairs Inc. says he lost half of his workers since the law went into effect.

“It’s a lot more work for us to be honest,” stated Lugo. “I could’ve had a bigger group out here but to not get in trouble with the law, it’s better for me to play it safe.”

The Census Bureau says 2.7 million immigrants made up 26% of Florida’s labor force in 2018. That’s more than 300,000 workers in construction.

“To be honest, if there was Latinos here, they would’ve been in my way,” shared Lugo. “I usually have to talk to people to get out of my way and now it’s like, there’s like nobody here to talk to and it feels like a ghost town sometimes.”

Meanwhile, a group of civil rights and legal advocates filed suit calling the law “unconstitutional”.

In a statement, State Rep. Chuck Clemons says:

