‘It’s shocking’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in an Ocala neighborhood said they are surprised to learn a man was killed nearby.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 5:30 Thursday night and arrived at a house along SE 41st Court in Ocala.

They found 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr. with a gunshot wound. Medics tried to help him, but the victim died at the scene.

Officials took one person in for questioning, but confirmed the person of interest was released that same night. Major Crimes detectives began a homicide investigation.

TV20 spoke to Samuel’s sister, who said the family is not ready to talk publicly yet. Neighbors across the street said they had no idea someone was shot nearby.

“There’s like a really low communication I’d say between neighbors, so I had no idea at all,” said Isaiah Labarca.

One woman has lived in the area for eight years and said there has never been a crime this serious while she’s lived there with her family.

“It’s usually very calm. We’ve got police that live just down the street from us, there’s a lot of police in the neighborhood,” said Kristin Ainscow. “It’s shocking that it’s happening in this area. We’ve always felt very safe here, so it’s crazy.”

Officials did not share any possible motives. Detectives are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses to find the missing gunman.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.