Major roadway in Columbia County shut down after ATM was stolen

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies blocked off a major roadway in Columbia County after an ATM was stolen. Officers say a pickup truck was seen dragging the machine behind them on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive around 4:50 a.m.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Northwest Real Terrace and Bascom Norris Drive are shut down between US Highway 90 and Lake Jeffery Road.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects near the roadway. Officers say one of the suspects ran off into the woods behind Lowes. He is described as a white man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The road will remain closed until a suspect is closed.

The ATM was stolen from an Ameris Bank branch.

