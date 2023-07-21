Multiple organizations team up to give back to homeless Ocala veterans

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dinontas, AT&T and Volunteers of America came together to give away backpacks with clothes to homeless veterans in the Ocala Ritz Veterans Village Friday.

The organizations gave away over 6,000 pieces of clothing to the roughly 88 veterans that live on-site in transitional or affordable housing.

“Specifically in Ocala, we provide housing for veterans that are homeless or about to become homeless,” said Stephanie Vranich, a volunteer with Volunteers of America Florida,” We are helping them find jobs, get the things that they need. There’s things like this that are amazing where they get to come through and go shopping for brand new clothing.”

The leftover items from Friday’s event will go to several veteran organizations in Ocala, as well as Volunteers of America Florida’s sister site in Cocoa.

