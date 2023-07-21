Multiple organizations team up to give back to homeless Ocala veterans

Backpacks were given out to homeless veterans in the Ocala Ritz Veterans Village.
Backpacks were given out to homeless veterans in the Ocala Ritz Veterans Village.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dinontas, AT&T and Volunteers of America came together to give away backpacks with clothes to homeless veterans in the Ocala Ritz Veterans Village Friday.

The organizations gave away over 6,000 pieces of clothing to the roughly 88 veterans that live on-site in transitional or affordable housing.

“Specifically in Ocala, we provide housing for veterans that are homeless or about to become homeless,” said Stephanie Vranich, a volunteer with Volunteers of America Florida,” We are helping them find jobs, get the things that they need. There’s things like this that are amazing where they get to come through and go shopping for brand new clothing.”

The leftover items from Friday’s event will go to several veteran organizations in Ocala, as well as Volunteers of America Florida’s sister site in Cocoa.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

‘It’s shocking’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation in Ocala
The unemployment rate remains at a historic low, but the latest jobless numbers rose in June...
Unemployment numbers rise slightly in North Central Florida
Unemployment numbers rise slightly in North Central Florida
Officials took one person in for questioning, but confirmed the person of interest was released...
‘It’s shocking’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation in Ocala
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks against new state curriculum in Jacksonville