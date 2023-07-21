Officers investigate shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GPD crime scene (gfx)
GPD crime scene (gfx)(MGN, GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a shooting in the city of Gainesville which injured at least one person on Friday afternoon.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Northeast 33rd Avenue. Someone was then dropped off at the Gainesville Police Department.

We’ll update this story as more information about the shooting is learned.

