One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GPD crime scene (gfx)(MGN, GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the city of Gainesville which resulted in the death of one person on Friday afternoon.

Gainesville Police officers say the shooting occurred on Northeast 33rd Avenue.

A man was shot and taken to the Gainesville Police Department. They then took the wounded man to the hospital where he died.

A nearby business owner says the shooting happened at Alan’s Discount Muffler & Auto. He says two cars pulled into the business to attack a man inside. The target of the attack then fired back.

