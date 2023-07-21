One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the city of Gainesville which resulted in the death of one person on Friday afternoon.
Gainesville Police officers say the shooting occurred on Northeast 33rd Avenue.
A man was shot and taken to the Gainesville Police Department. They then took the wounded man to the hospital where he died.
A nearby business owner says the shooting happened at Alan’s Discount Muffler & Auto. He says two cars pulled into the business to attack a man inside. The target of the attack then fired back.
