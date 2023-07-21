One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the city of Gainesville which resulted in the death of one person on Friday afternoon.

Gainesville Police officers say the shooting occurred on Northeast 33rd Avenue.

A man was shot and taken to the Gainesville Police Department. They then took the wounded man to the hospital where he died.

TRENDING: Roadway reopened, search called off after thieves steal ATM from bank

A nearby business owner says the shooting happened at Alan’s Discount Muffler & Auto. He says two cars pulled into the business to attack a man inside. The target of the attack then fired back.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.