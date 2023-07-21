Roadway reopened, search called off after thieves steal ATM from bank

Law enforcement agencies blocked off a major roadway in Columbia County after an ATM was stolen.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies blocked off a major roadway in Columbia County after an ATM was stolen from an Ameris Bank branch. Officers say a stolen utility truck was seen dragging the machine behind them on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive around 4:50 a.m.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Northwest Real Terrace and Bascom Norris Drive was shut down between US Highway 90 and Lake Jeffery Road.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for two suspects near the roadway. Officers say both of the suspects ran off into the woods behind Lowes. One suspect was described as a white man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by K-9 units and air support during the search. Deputies could not find the suspects, and the road was reopened after the search was called off.

If anyone has any information concerning the incident, call 386-752-4343 and ask for Sgt. Kevin Johns.

