Unemployment numbers rise slightly in North Central Florida

The unemployment rate remains at a historic low, but the latest jobless numbers rose in June for NCFL.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Although the unemployment rate remains historically low, the latest jobless numbers rose for North Central Florida slightly in June.

Numbers released today show unemployment inched higher in every single county in North Central Florida, even though the number of people in the workforce also rose.

Dixie and Marion Counties had the highest jobless rate, at 3.7 percent.

Florida’s jobless rate stayed at 2.6 percent unchanged since it was 2.7 percent in December.

The June rate represented about 280 thousand Floridians that qualified as unemployed.

This is from a labor force of nearly 11 million people.

An estimated four thousand jobs in June were added to the construction sector, reversing a five-month decline.

“While one month is too soon to see a trend, we are seeing promising increases in new construction permitting. If these permits continue to increase, we should also continue to see an increase in these types of construction jobs,” said Lindsay Volpe, Florida Department of Commerce.

The construction slowdown had been attributed to rising mortgage rates affecting demand for new housing, mostly in South Florida.

