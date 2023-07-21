UPS worker caught stealing packages in Ocala

A UPS worker from Ocala was caught stealing packages and selling them on Facebook.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A UPS worker from Ocala was arrested after deputies say he was caught stealing packages.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Jose Franco yesterday at the UPS customer center on SW 28th Avenue.

The loss prevention officer with the company told deputies Franco had been stealing items for several month’s and selling them on his wife’s Facebook page.

The estimated value of all the items he stole was nearly $12,000.

