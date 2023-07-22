Bradford County deputies arrest three during drug bust
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies arrested three people during a drug bust Friday morning.
Deputies arrested Joshua Matthews, 39, Megan Lambert, 37, and Randy Kilby, 45, on counts of drug possession and prostitution.
Deputies say they found the three in a home near Starke, along with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Investigators searched the property Friday morning. They say more arrests will come as the investigation continues.
TRENDING: Dash-cam video released of a car chase in Marion County
TRENDING: One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.