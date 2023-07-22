Bradford County deputies arrest three during drug bust

Deputies say they found the three in a home near Starke, along with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies arrested three people during a drug bust Friday morning.

Deputies arrested Joshua Matthews, 39, Megan Lambert, 37, and Randy Kilby, 45, on counts of drug possession and prostitution.

Investigators searched the property Friday morning. They say more arrests will come as the investigation continues.

