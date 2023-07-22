Dash-cam video released of a car chase in Marion County

MCSO released a video of a car chase with the driver that held 6 teens against their will.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released video today of a man who took six teenagers on a joy ride against their will.

19-year-old Jeremiah Lewis was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, child cruelty, and kidnapping.

Dash-cam footage released today shows Lewis hitting a light pole in a car he stole while speeding from deputies.

Investigators say a passenger opened a door and tried to get out mid-chase.

Six passengers, ages 12 to 16, tried to get Lewis to stop.

