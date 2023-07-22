FHP: Lake City driver dies after vehicle overturns

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City driver was killed in a fatal crash when their vehicle overturned in Columbia County Friday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that at around 6:45 P.M., the 29-year-old driver in a pick-up truck was traveling south on County Road 247 when the car went off the road and into the shoulder.

Troopers say the pick-up truck overturned, killing the driver.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

