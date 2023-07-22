Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection receives $180,000 grant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit in Marion County with the goal of protecting children from abuse received a large grant on Friday.
Brandon and Diannah Perry gifted Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection around $180,000 through the Cathy D. Perry Trust to help advance the nonprofit’s mission.
Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, also known as the Marion County Children’s Advocacy Center, is a local nonprofit that serves abused and neglected children.
Kimberly’s Center has been in Marion County since 1996 and helps around 1,400 children each year.
