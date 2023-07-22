Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection receives $180,000 grant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit in Marion County with the goal of protecting children from abuse received a large grant on Friday.

Brandon and Diannah Perry gifted Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection around $180,000 through the Cathy D. Perry Trust to help advance the nonprofit’s mission.

Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, also known as the Marion County Children’s Advocacy Center, is a local nonprofit that serves abused and neglected children.

Kimberly’s Center has been in Marion County since 1996 and helps around 1,400 children each year.

