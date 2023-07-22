Ocala nonprofit hosts Equine Extravaganza Fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse fans across the state came together to watch and support a fundraiser Saturday.

The nonprofit Florida Mounted hosted the Equine Extravaganza Fundraiser. It was held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

People participated in demonstrations, such as jumping, and over 10 horse breeds were represented.

One guest said she drove up from Spring Hill for the event.

“This was a great experience,” said Vita Pleickhardt. “It was actually the first time I’ve ever been out to any of these. It was definitely enjoyable, despite the heat, it was perfect.”

Pleickhardt told TV20 her favorite parts of the day were watching the younger performers and her friends during the Roman riding demonstration.

“The little ones coming out and doing what they did, especially watching Heather and Haley, I mean that was just wonderful to watch,” she said.

The fundraiser benefited veterans with Spirit Equine Therapy and rescue animals with Open Hands Animal Rescue.

