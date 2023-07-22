Possum Creek extends hours after new lights installed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Possum Creek Park has extended its hours after their new lights were installed and turned on.

The park on Northwest 53rd Avenue in Gainesville will now remain open nightly until 11:30 P.M.

City officials say that skaters have been asking for lights at the park for a long time.

They say the project cost around $156,000 and was funded by the Wild Spaces and Public Places half-cent sales tax.

City commissioners approved the later park hours last March.

