Price of canceled Coehadjoe Park zipline revealed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know the price tag for the canceled zipline near Coehadjoe Park in Ocala.

In January, the Parks and Recreation Department announced a new zipline would be built near the children’s playground.

They say the zipline would have cost just under 15 thousand dollars.

Construction began on the zipline, but was stopped due to growing safety concerns.

County officials have not said how much the removal of the zip line will cost.

