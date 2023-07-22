Price of canceled Coehadjoe Park zipline revealed

Parks and Recreation Department announced the zipline for Coehadjoe Park would have cost just under 15 thousand dollars.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We now know the price tag for the canceled zipline near Coehadjoe Park in Ocala.

In January, the Parks and Recreation Department announced a new zipline would be built near the children’s playground.

They say the zipline would have cost just under 15 thousand dollars.

Construction began on the zipline, but was stopped due to growing safety concerns.

County officials have not said how much the removal of the zip line will cost.

TRENDING: Roadway reopened, search called off after thieves steal ATM from bank

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Youth travel basketball team from NCFL is making history on the courts
The players come from Gainesville, Chiefland, Hawthorne and Cross City.
Youth travel basketball team from NCFL is making history on the courts
MCSO released a video of a car chase with the driver that held 6 teens against their will.
Dash-cam video released of a car chase in Marion County
Dash-cam video released of a car chase in Marion County