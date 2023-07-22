Roof replacement, home repair funding available for Alachua County residents

County officials are offering funding for low-income residents through the State Housing...
County officials are offering funding for low-income residents through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP)(State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents in need of a new roof or home repair could be eligible for a replacement fund.

County officials are offering funding for low-income residents through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP). The funding is a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program.

Those living in Gainesville are ineligible.

To qualify for the funds, one must meet the following criteria:

  • The unit must be owner-occupied and the owner’s primary residence
  • The unit must be located in Alachua County but outside of the City of Gainesville
  • Residents must be caught up on property taxes
  • Homeowners must be very low or low income residents
  • Each unit, with the exception of emergency repairs, must meet or exceed the minimum housing code

For an application, email housing@alachuacounty.us.

TRENDING: Possum Creek extends hours after new lights installed

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

WCJB Weather
The park on Northwest 53rd Avenue in Gainesville will now remain open nightly until 11:30 P.M.
Possum Creek extends hours after new lights installed
Possum Creek extends hours after new lights installed
Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection receives $180,000 grant