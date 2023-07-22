Roof replacement, home repair funding available for Alachua County residents
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents in need of a new roof or home repair could be eligible for a replacement fund.
County officials are offering funding for low-income residents through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP). The funding is a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program.
Those living in Gainesville are ineligible.
To qualify for the funds, one must meet the following criteria:
- The unit must be owner-occupied and the owner’s primary residence
- The unit must be located in Alachua County but outside of the City of Gainesville
- Residents must be caught up on property taxes
- Homeowners must be very low or low income residents
- Each unit, with the exception of emergency repairs, must meet or exceed the minimum housing code
For an application, email housing@alachuacounty.us.
