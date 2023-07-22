Roof replacement, home repair funding available for Alachua County residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents in need of a new roof or home repair could be eligible for a replacement fund.

County officials are offering funding for low-income residents through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP). The funding is a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program.

Those living in Gainesville are ineligible.

To qualify for the funds, one must meet the following criteria:

The unit must be owner-occupied and the owner’s primary residence

The unit must be located in Alachua County but outside of the City of Gainesville

Residents must be caught up on property taxes

Homeowners must be very low or low income residents

Each unit, with the exception of emergency repairs, must meet or exceed the minimum housing code

For an application, email housing@alachuacounty.us.

