Rosewood descendants visit historic Wright house for first time

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The descendants of Rosewood stepped into the only building that survived the town’s massacre.

A house at the Rosewood Historical Marker near Route 24 once belonged to John Wright, a white man who helped black residents escape in 1923.

“My father told me about this when I was 13-years-old and I’m blessed to live to see it and walk on these grounds,” said Dolores Benbow-Webb.

The families were invited as part of the 38th annual Rosewood family reunion in Gainesville, but they took a trip to enter the historic site for the very first time.

“I really didn’t know what to expect as far as my emotions go until I actually got here,” said Angela Goins. “It’s like I actually felt the presence of the spirits.”

The descendants of eight families were present: Bradley, Carrier, Coleman, Edwards, Evans, Goins, Hall, and Robinson. Before entering the home, they gathered for prayer, song, and scripture.

“You know it happened, you know you’re in a place that means so much to your family,” said Bernadette Wright, an Evans descendant. “I feel good about the fact that so much information has been disseminated about what happened and I feel good about how accepting the public is.”

One woman said it is still important to pass on the knowledge and state’s history.

“We got to keep the story alive because in Tallahassee you have a change of guard and with each change of guard there come new ideas,” said Mae McCoy-McDonald.

The family reunion continues through Sunday.

