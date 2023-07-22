School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street

School librarian John Janezic says the soles of his had melted off because of the hot pavement.
By Tianna Morimoto and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) — The current heat wave is making many people feel like they’re melting, and in a way, that is what happened to one man’s shoes.

John Janezic is a librarian at Sanborn Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, and often helps with crosswalk duties when the bell rings after school.

Janezic was outside Thursday during the peak of the hot weather, guiding kids through the crosswalk. He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and almost fell because his shoes suddenly felt different.

“I was crossing the students, crossing the parents. And all of a sudden, when I was done, I turn around and I’m sweating, I’m tired, I want to come back to the library where it’s nice and air-conditioned. As I’m walking back, I trip,” Janezic said.

Janezic said the soles of his shoes had melted off because of the hot pavement.

“I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ And I tripped because this part of the shoe was like this,” said Janezic said, showing the sole of his shoes, that had come apart from the rest of the shoe.

Although Janezic said he can no longer wear those shoes, the experience will not stop him from helping students stay safe when leaving school.

