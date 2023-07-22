Youth travel basketball team from NCFL is making history on the courts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new team with big dreams.

After only four months, the Apex predators youth travel basketball team has quickly risen in the national rankings of the Amateur Athletic Union.

“We talked to a couple of people, put the team together and said okay lets practice and see what happens,” shared the team organizer Victoria Larkin. “Truthfully, we didn’t really, we figured that we would play but did not expect anything to come out of it. Like, we really just thought that it would mostly be more practicing.”

The players come from Gainesville, Chiefland, Hawthorne and Cross City. They live different lives at home but none of that matters when they hit the court.

“Half of the kids on our team, they’ve never played ball,” shared Kunisha Booth. “Some of them, pretty much all of them, are football players. So for us to even come together this far and such little time, it’s awesome.”

Larkin says the team went undefeated for 11 tournaments in a row. She says the team has a bond like no other.

“They work together and every time they play, you see that its just better and better and that they’re growing as a team,” shared Larkin.

Booth says the Apex Predators act as one when it’s time to work hard and play hard, in sports and in studying.

The team has only a few days to fundraise for nationals in Texas that begins August 3rd. But if the funds are there, the new tri-county team will become trailblazers.

