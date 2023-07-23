Gainesville charity collects toys for kids during benefit luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity in Gainesville brought out their holiday cheer early Sunday.

Organizers with the Tee Foundation Assistance Network Inc. held a benefit luncheon called Christmas in July in an effort to end disparities in east Gainesville.

The goal was to collect toys and other gifts for kids and teens in need and donate them to the organization Partnership for Strong Families.

“A lot of the young people that are served by Partnership for Strong Families don’t get recognition for their birthday and for doing well in general,” said Patricia Lee, CEO of T-FAN.

Lee said there was another reason she planned the event.

“We are looking to have scholarship money so we can give out some scholarships in addition to the endowment that we’re working on,” said Lee.

Around 30 guests socialized, sang Christmas carols, and enjoyed a fresh dinner.

One guest told TV20 it was nothing like she was expecting.

“It’s awesome I love it, I love the fellowship,” said Leona McClendon-Williams. “I’ve never been to a Christmas in July before but it’s real good.”

The event was held at the Ironwood Golf Course.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.