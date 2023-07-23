Gainesville climbing gym raises thousands of dollars from 24-hour event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Climbers in Gainesville competed in a 24-hour challenge for cancer patients.

The Knot hosted El Swampitan, an overnight ropes competition Saturday and Sunday.

Event organizers said around 40 teams climbed cumulatively three-thousand feet, which simulated the intensity of climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The goal was to raise money for the Climb for Cancer Foundation. The organization works with patients and families battling cancer and funds cancer research.

“All the donations that we make go to UF Health. We support our community, but specifically the money raised from this event will go to pediatric oncology,” said Ron Farb, the founder of the Climb for Cancer Foundation.

Organizers said they raised almost 75-hundred dollars by Sunday afternoon.

“We’re really stoked to come out, to share our facility with them and put on a good comp for our members and for people from other gyms as well,” said Germel Dasalla, Community Outreach Coordinator with The Knot.

Farb said this was the first time the gym and his foundation partnered together for the event and they are hoping to do it again next year.

