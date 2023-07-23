Gainesville climbing gym raises thousands of dollars from 24-hour event

The goal was to raise money for the Climb for Cancer Foundation.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Climbers in Gainesville competed in a 24-hour challenge for cancer patients.

The Knot hosted El Swampitan, an overnight ropes competition Saturday and Sunday.

Event organizers said around 40 teams climbed cumulatively three-thousand feet, which simulated the intensity of climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The goal was to raise money for the Climb for Cancer Foundation. The organization works with patients and families battling cancer and funds cancer research.

“All the donations that we make go to UF Health. We support our community, but specifically the money raised from this event will go to pediatric oncology,” said Ron Farb, the founder of the Climb for Cancer Foundation.

Organizers said they raised almost 75-hundred dollars by Sunday afternoon.

“We’re really stoked to come out, to share our facility with them and put on a good comp for our members and for people from other gyms as well,” said Germel Dasalla, Community Outreach Coordinator with The Knot.

Farb said this was the first time the gym and his foundation partnered together for the event and they are hoping to do it again next year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Gainesville climbing gym raises thousands of dollars from 24-hour event
Guests brought toys and other gifts to donate to kids in need.
Gainesville charity collects toys for kids during benefit luncheon
Gainesville parking permit application now open
Two dead after car crash on I-75