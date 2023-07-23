Gainesville parking permit application now open

The City of Gainesville has now opened online applications for its Neighborhood Zone Permits...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can now apply for parking permits in the residential area online.

Residents can now apply for one of four types of parking permits available. Applicants must be a resident in the program area in an eligible property, have no unpaid parking citations, and provide all required documentation.

There are six zones, residents can use this map to identify which zone they are in. The program runs from August 1 to July 31, and rates are scheduled to increase on October 1, 2023.

Residents can apply here. for more information, click here.

