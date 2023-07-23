Gataverse basketball team hosts the “Run It Back Classic” for Gator fans at Santa Fe College

Gataverse plays Shell Shock on Tuesday at Freedom Hall.
Gator greats like Corey Brewer and Taurean Green bring a championship mentality.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Before a group of Gator basketball greats makes their debut with The Basketball Tournament. The Florida alumni hosted a fan fest followed by a “Run It Back Classic” exhibition at Santa Fe College for Gator fans.

28 Gator athletes past and present including Florida running back Trevor Etienne participated in the fan fest signing autographs and taking pictures with fans from 3-5 pm. Other athletes included Sloane Blakely and Payton Richards from the Gator gymnastics program.

The team split into two squads and played an exhibition game from 5-7 pm.

Former Gator Noah Locke said about being part of the team, “We just trying to have some fun, you know get up and down some. You know seeing it in full action with some refs. I just feel like it will be a great opportunity for us to see it all come together.”

Gataverse will have a variety of players with NCAA championship experience including Corey Brewer, Lee Humphrey, and Taurean Green. Former UF assistant coach Matt McCall will coach up the TBT team. It is a single-elimination tournament with the winning team receiving a one million dollar prize.

A member of the 2021-22 team, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. said, “We are looking really good man, like Corey Brewer still can play man and Taurean Green, these guys can still play, they can still go a little bit. We been just trying to get organized and get used to each other.”

Gataverse will play in the Louisville regional on Tuesday vs Shell Shock at Freedom Hall.

