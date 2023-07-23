A triple-wide trailer caught fire in Putnam County

Three county emergency response officials responded to a fire in Putnam County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Melrose Fire Fighters along with three other county’s emergency response officials tackled a fire in the town.

The crews got a call about a triple-wide trailer on fire.

Alachua, Clay, and Putnam County fire officials responded along with firefighters in the town.

A tanker truck was requested and it took crews around an hour to battle the blaze.

Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries.

