A triple-wide trailer caught fire in Putnam County

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Melrose Fire Fighters along with three other county’s emergency response officials tackled a fire in the town.

The crews got a call about a triple-wide trailer on fire.

Alachua, Clay, and Putnam County fire officials responded along with firefighters in the town.

A tanker truck was requested and it took crews around an hour to battle the blaze.

Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries.

