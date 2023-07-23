A triple-wide trailer caught fire in Putnam County
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Melrose Fire Fighters along with three other county’s emergency response officials tackled a fire in the town.
The crews got a call about a triple-wide trailer on fire.
Alachua, Clay, and Putnam County fire officials responded along with firefighters in the town.
A tanker truck was requested and it took crews around an hour to battle the blaze.
Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries.
