Two dead after car crash on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the car lost control due to the wet conditions
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the car lost control due to the wet conditions(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman, 28, and a child, 6, were killed in a car accident after their sedan lost control and drove onto the wrong side of I-75 Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the sedan was traveling south around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control due to the wet conditions. The sedan then crossed the grass median onto the northbound side of the interstate where it was hit by a white SUV. The White SUV was then hit by a blue SUV.

Troopers say both the woman and the child were pronounced dead on the scene. The two remaining children in the sedan had serious injuries. The driver of the white SUV had minor injuries while all three occupants of the blue SUV had no injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Three county emergency response officials responded to a fire in Putnam County.
A triple-wide trailer caught fire in Putnam County
A triple-wide trailer caught fire in Putnam County
Ocala nonprofit hosts Equine Extravaganza Fundraiser
Rosewood descendants visit historic Wright house for first time