Two dead after car crash on I-75

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman, 28, and a child, 6, were killed in a car accident after their sedan lost control and drove onto the wrong side of I-75 Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the sedan was traveling south around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control due to the wet conditions. The sedan then crossed the grass median onto the northbound side of the interstate where it was hit by a white SUV. The White SUV was then hit by a blue SUV.

Troopers say both the woman and the child were pronounced dead on the scene. The two remaining children in the sedan had serious injuries. The driver of the white SUV had minor injuries while all three occupants of the blue SUV had no injuries.

