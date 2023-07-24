17-year-old arrested after shooting near Fred Cone Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is facing felony charges after a shooting in Gainesville that injured two teenagers sending one to the hospital last week.

Officials say Kemari Thomas, 17, was arrested in connection to the shooting near Fred Cone Park. Thomas faces two counts of attempted murder.

One victim was dropped off at Verdant Cove Apartments before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another teen was grazed by a bullet and not seriously hurt.

