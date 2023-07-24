Artists can apply for Ocala’s first Friday Art Walk

Artists in Ocala can now apply to be featured in the city’s First Friday Art Walk from September to May.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The event brings artists to downtown Ocala on the first Friday of every month, from September to May.

Artists looking to sell their work or get it displayed can sign up now.

To sign up or get more information, click this LINK.

