Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

A stretch of I-75 has reopened after a murder suspect took their own life on the road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities blocked Interstate 75 in Gainesville to catch a double murder suspect wanted out of Tallahassee. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the suspect took their own life.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a double murder on Sunday in Tallahassee. Police officers say two women were found dead at Mission Hills Apartments on Mission Road.

Officers say “preliminary findings” helped detectives identify a suspect. His vehicle was then spotted in Columbia County.

Alachua County deputies learned the suspect was headed south on I-75. Deputies closed off all interstate lanes between Newberry Road and 39th Avenue. There, deputies were able to stop the man’s truck.

TRENDING: Two dead after car crash on I-75

Deputies say the suspect killed himself before they were able to make contact with him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Gainesville City Hall
Gainesville parking permit application now open
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, we’ll show you how to stay safe and have fun...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pickleball safety
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pickleball safety