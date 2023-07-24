Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities blocked Interstate 75 in Gainesville to catch a double murder suspect wanted out of Tallahassee. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the suspect took their own life.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a double murder on Sunday in Tallahassee. Police officers say two women were found dead at Mission Hills Apartments on Mission Road.

Officers say “preliminary findings” helped detectives identify a suspect. His vehicle was then spotted in Columbia County.

Alachua County deputies learned the suspect was headed south on I-75. Deputies closed off all interstate lanes between Newberry Road and 39th Avenue. There, deputies were able to stop the man’s truck.

Deputies say the suspect killed himself before they were able to make contact with him.

