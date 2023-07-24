Countdown to Kickoff: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The thrill of winning a state championship is short-lived. Hawthorne finished last season at 12-0 and earned its first Class 1A-Rural state title in football last season. However, it is only a memory. For head coach Cornelius Ingram, to repeat as champions, you have to ignore the outside noise.

“When you are hearing the congratulations from everyone, everywhere these kids are going. My job is to get them to refocus and not only myself but the coaching staff,” said Ingram. “We are doing a wonderful job doing that.”

“I don’t think we have to worry about that. Everyone is buying in,” said Hornets wideout Matthew McKinley. “We have a great relationship as a team. I think we will be great.”

The defending champs have new leaders on the field. Along with that responsibility is the mental toughness that Hawthorne’s coaching staff has passed down to the players.

“We have to motivate them and make sure they are confident. When you are confident, you play faster, smoother and prepared,” said Hornets defensive back Jordan Fluellen.

“Regardless if we won the state championship game or lost the state championship game. You know it is the same mindset every offseason,” said Ingram.

One of the key losses was defensive end Jailen Ruth. The TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2022-23 led the defense with 19 sacks.

“He was a great defensive end, a great defensive player for us. We have young guys that are willing to step up and fill those shoes for sure, said Ingram.”

One talented returnee is versatile quarterback C.J. Ingram. Last year, he scored 21 total touchdowns, with14 of those on the ground.

“We are all buying in at the same time and we handle our business together. I think we will be something great again,” said McKinley.

“I love where our competitive spirit is with our team and we will continue to get better,” said Ingram.

For the second straight year, the Hornets start the year versus Middleburg. Then the Hornets clash with Newberry in an early-season showdown.

“We always try to prepare ourselves for the playoffs,” said Ingram. “We make sure that we have tough competition during the regular season so once the playoffs start. We will be ready to go.”

It does not matter who the opponent is. All that matters to Hawthorne is adding another title to its expanding trophy case.

