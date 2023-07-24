Former Gator QB Anthony Richardson agrees to terms with Colts on fully guaranteed deal

The fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft signs for four years, $34 million
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -Former Gator quarterback and Gainesville native Anthony Richardson has his first NFL contract. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms Monday on four-year, $34 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Richardson was one of the few remaining first-round picks who remained unsigned with training camps either underway or about to begin.

The Colts are counting on the former Florida star to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson posted the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) along with the best vertical jump (40 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) of the 15 quarterbacks at the NFL combine.

He was a no-brainer for the Colts, who went 4-12-1 last season with three different starters. The question now is when will Richardson take over. A franchise that has had six different starters in as many seasons will chose between journeyman Gardner Minshew and Richardson during camp and the preseason.

The Colts are convinced Richardson can help them re-emerge as a playoff contender perhaps sooner than many expect. They’re also hoping he can become the long-term solution the franchise has sought since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in 2019.

As a Gator, Richardson started 13 games in college and completed only 53.8% of his passes in 2022.

