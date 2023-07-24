I-75 shut down, then reopened after deputies say murder suspect took their own life

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A stretch of I-75 in Gainesville was shut down and reopened after deputies say a murder suspect took his own life on the road.

ASO deputies learned about a potential murder suspect coming from Columbia County.

Deputies closed off all highway lanes between Newberry Road and 39th Avenue.

There, deputies were able to stop the man’s truck.

Detectives say the suspect killed himself before they were able to make contact with him.

All lanes of I-75 are now re-open as FHP troopers continue the investigation.

