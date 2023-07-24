Levy County man accused of dunking woman’s head into ‘vat of tar’

ROSEWOOD, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman suffered chemical burns after a man from Levy County man dunked her head in tar.

After responding to a domestic disturbance last Thursday, Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Marshall Dimick, 55, of Rosewood.

The victim told deputies that she and Dimick got into an argument. He forced her head into a vat of a “tar-like substance” used to treat clam and oyster bags.

He also choked her nearly unconscious and threatened her with a shotgun. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of chemical burns on her face and arms.

Dimick, a convicted felon, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Levy County Jail on a $550,000.

