Marion County Chairman discusses transportation projects during State of the County presentation

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - People who live in Marion County were informed about some of the projects underway to improve their cities Monday morning.

Chairman Craig Curry is leading the State of the County presentation this week, addressing topics like a future 130-acre animal shelter facility, littering fines, and tourism.

“It’s hard for us really to get into some of these communities and this is a really good opportunity for the commission to explain to them what’s going on,” said Curry.

County officials said two million people visit Marion County each year. They brought in one-billion dollars to the economy when tourists visit the springs or attend equine events.

They also explained transportation infrastructure projects, such as the four-million dollar grant from Governor Ron DeSantis to add an interchange at I-75 on Northwest 49th Street. The funds will also support the future Buc-ee’s location.

“I love that idea because traveling 75 is a pain and just to know that there is improvements in the future for it getting there,” said resident Janice Wade.

Officials also explained the governor’s Moving Florida Forward initiative. It will invest seven-billion dollars towards critical projects in the county, including a resurfacing project for the Southwest 66th Street overpass within the next five years. The overpass was struck by drivers twice this year.

Teams are studying different intersections to improve the flow of traffic, such as Southeast 80th Street and CR 475, among others.

One resident told TV20 she was she came out to learn about the county’s initiatives.

“I think they covered all of the important things for a county to be working on and for the people of the county to pay attention to,” said Nancy Brassert.

The next presentation is Wednesday at On Top of the World in Ocala, beginning at 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.