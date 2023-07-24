Marion County couple pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more residents of North Central Florida have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, Jamie and Jennifer Buteau of Marion County agreed to a plea deal in federal court.

Jamie Buteau pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer. The maximum sentence is eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Jennifer Buteau pleaded guilty to parading or demonstrating at the capitol. She faces six months behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

