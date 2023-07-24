Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better

Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries in north Baton Rouge has locked himself in the prayer room since the beginning of May. (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A pastor in Louisiana has locked himself inside a prayer room for nearly three months with hopes that the power of prayer can heal his city.

Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries in north Baton Rouge has locked himself in the prayer room since the beginning of May, praying for God to heal the city and reduce crime.

Pate, 68, said he believes healing will come from prayer.

“The only place it can be solved is in the church. And the teaching and the loving of God’s people,” Pate said. “So, I believe that prayer can change the hearts of the individuals creating all the violence in town.”

Pate originally opened the prayer room in 1994, where he stayed locked away for nearly eight months with the hope that his prayers would help heal Baton Rouge from drugs and crime. It was open to the public to come receive free holy oil and listen to sermons.

Again in 2000, Pate locked himself away for five months in the room to pray to heal the pain and suffering of the elderly.

And in 2014, Pate did not leave the church grounds for more than 11 months for another prayer vigil.

As for how long he will stay this time, Pate said that’s up to God.

Pate said if he has learned anything in his 44 years of ministry, it’s that God works in mysterious ways. He’s confident his prayers and sacrifice will help change Baton Rouge for the better.

“There’s going to be such a move of God among people. There’s going to be such a move of some of the most violent people in this city, instead of going out killing, robbing and hurting people, bringing peace and joy and victory and forgiveness and love,” Pate said.

He also plans to distribute 200,000 bottles of holy oil to people around the city.

To learn more about Pate and his mission, visit his website here.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

