‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth

Ariana Sanchez died due to complications while giving birth to her daughter, according to her family.
By Joshua Ramirez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas family is in mourning after a teenage mother died while giving birth.

Alex Sanchez, the father of 19-year-old Ariana Sanchez, told KCBD his daughter was excited about the chance to be a mom.

“She was just such a sweet girl,” he said. “Everybody wanted to be around her all the time.”

Ariana Sanchez died from complications while giving birth to her daughter.

The Sanchez family is celebrating the birth of her baby while at the same time mourning her death.

The child, who was named after her mother, was born healthy, weighing just over 10 pounds.

The baby’s father, Ezekiel Esparza, said he still remembers the day he and Ariana found out they were going to be parents.

“She was telling me, like, ‘The line’s not going away, babe; the line’s not going away,’” Esparza said. “So, I was like, I guess we’re going to have to do it then. I was happy, you know, because she’s the love of my life, like if I had to do it with anybody it would have been her.”

Esparza and Ariana Sanchez were together for more than three years, and during that time, he said she changed his life.

“She was the best thing that happened to me,” Esparza said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in right now if it wasn’t for Ariana. She made me the man who I am today. She was going to be a great mom. She was going to be a beautiful mom.”

The excitement of the new baby quickly spread to Ariana Sanchez’s mother and father after she broke the news that they would soon be grandparents.

“I was so happy we were just so blessed,” Alex Sanchez said. “Like we couldn’t wait for her to get here, just a very exciting moment.”

However, there was no way the family could have predicted that Ariana Sanchez wouldn’t make it home after giving birth.

“To have this moment taken away from us,” her father said. “Her taken away from us, not here to get the chance to hold her baby, and it’s just so hard.”

The family said the weight of the loss of Ariana Sanchez is lightened at times by the life the late mother left behind.

“We’re so happy and so sad at the same time,” Alex Sanchez said. “We have to be happy for my baby. I’m glad she left us her. We have a piece of my baby here still, her heart.”

The Sanchez family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border